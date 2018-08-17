Ringgit opens flat against US dollar

The ringgit opens unchanged against the US dollar ahead of Bank Negara's second quarter report. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The ringgit was traded unchanged against the greenback from yesterday's close as investors awaited the announcement of the country’s second-quarter economic growth report by the central bank.

At 9am, the local note was traded at 4.1030/1070 against the US dollar.

A dealer said traders were also holding back as Washington will be resuming trade talks with Beijing next week.

“Besides that, the contagion from the Turkish lira crisis has also subsided,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ringgit has slipped against a basket of other currencies,

It went down against the British pound to 5.2170/2229 from 5.2112/2179 yesterday and was marginally lower against the euro at 4.6659/6717 from 4.6651/6705.

The local unit inched up against the yen to 3.7001/7043 from 3.7021/7067 yesterday but declined against the Singapore dollar to 2.9820/9856 from 2.9810/9856. — Bernama