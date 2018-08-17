No verdict as jury ends first day of deliberations in Manafort trial

Rick Gates (right), a longtime business associate of US President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort (front left), testifies on the fifth day of the trial in Alexandria, Virginia, August 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

ALEXANDRIA, Aug 17 — Jurors in the fraud trial of Donald Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort wrapped up their first day of deliberations yesterday without reaching a verdict and posed a series of questions to the judge overseeing the case.

The six-man, six-woman jury weighing the 18 charges against the once high-flying Republican political consultant met for around seven hours before calling it a day.

They are to resume deliberations at 9:30am at the federal court building in Alexandria, Virginia.

Manafort, 69, is accused of providing fraudulent statements to secure bank loans and failing to pay taxes on tens of millions of dollars he earned while advising Russian-backed politicians in Ukraine between 2005 and 2014.

The case stems from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort is not charged with any crimes related to his brief time as Trump’s campaign chief, but the trial is seen as an important test for the Mueller probe.

An acquittal would provide ammunition to the president and his allies to ramp up the pressure on Mueller to conclude his investigation into whether any members of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the Mueller probe as a political “witch hunt” and denied there was any collusion with Moscow to help him defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Before recessing for the night, the jurors asked Judge T.S. Ellis to redefine “reasonable doubt.”

For conviction, the US judicial system requires a jury to find someone guilty “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The jury also asked the judge to explain the requirements for a US citizen to disclose the existence of foreign bank accounts.

Among the charges facing Manafort is an accusation that he failed to disclose his foreign bank accounts to the US tax authorities.

The case went to the jury yesterday morning after 12 days of riveting testimony featuring hidden bank accounts, betrayal and lavish spending on homes, cars and clothes.

Prosecutors over the course of the trial outlined schemes allegedly used by Manafort to avoid paying taxes and hide bank accounts in Cyprus.

Defence attorneys sought for their part to cast doubt on the credibility of the prosecution’s star witness, Manafort’s former trusted deputy, Rick Gates, who took a deal from the government and turned against his former boss.

“This case is littered with lies,” assistant US attorney Greg Andres told the jury in closing arguments on Wednesday. “Mr. Manafort lied and lied again.”

US$18,500 (RM75,951.75) python jacket

Andres said Manafort, who could face decades in prison, filed false tax returns between 2010 and 2016 to hide his earnings in Ukraine from US tax authorities.

The money was deposited in 31 foreign bank accounts, he said, and Manafort failed to report their existence to his bookkeeper, his accountants and the Internal Revenue Service.

Manafort also filed false statements to obtain millions of dollars in loans from banks when the Ukraine consulting fees dried up, Andres said.

Gates, during three days on the witness stand, outlined for the jury how he helped his boss hide his earnings offshore.

Defence attorneys sought to paint Gates as a liar, a thief and an adulterer, pointing out that he had pleaded guilty to his own crimes in a bid to receive a lesser prison sentence.

During his testimony, Gates, 46, who is married and has four children, acknowledged stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from Manafort and having an extramarital affair.

“We don’t ask you to like him,” Andres said of Gates. But he urged the jury to consider his testimony alongside that of the two dozen other witnesses called against Manafort.

Richard Westling, a defence attorney, said in closing that the government had failed to prove Manafort’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Prosecutors provided evidence during the trial of Manafort’s lavish spending -- millions of dollars on houses, Range Rovers, antique rugs and clothes, including an US$18,500 python jacket.

Andres said the case was “not about his wealth” but about the “overwhelming” evidence of Manafort’s guilt. “Mr. Manafort knew the law and he violated it anyway,” he said.

While Gates and several others indicted by Mueller have pleaded guilty, Manafort refused to cut a deal and insisted on having his day in court.

Manafort, who worked on the presidential campaigns of Republicans Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bob Dole, was Trump’s campaign chairman from May to August 2016.

He was forced to step down amid questions about his work for Ukraine’s former pro-Russian leader Viktor Yanukovych and legal experts say he may be holding out hopes of a pardon from Trump. — AFP