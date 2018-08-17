You can finally pre-order the HTC U12+ in Malaysia

Starting from August 17, 2018 (12am), you can pre-order the flagship U12+ phone at its retail price of RM3,499 online or via authorised dealers and outlets. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 ― HTC Malaysia has officially announced the availability of their latest flagship device, the U12+. If you are one of those HTC fans who are eager to secure a unit, you’re in luck.

Starting from August 17, 2018 (12am), you can pre-order the flagship phone at its retail price of RM3,499 online or via authorised dealers and outlets. The device comes with RM250 worth of goodies such as a leather pouch, 10,000 mAh Powerbank, Travel Kit, U Notebook, lanyard and a phone stand. Pre order will end on the August 23, 2018.

To recap, the HTC U12+ gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD. Besides that, it also gets a 6-inch QHD+ display and packs a 3,500 mAh battery.

For capturing images and recording videos, the rear camera configuration consists of a 12MP wide-angle camera and a 16MP telephoto lens. At the front, it features dual 8MP selfie cameras. If you want to know more about the HTC U12+, you can check out our post here.

To place your order you can visit 11Street, Shopee and Lazada. — SoyaCincau