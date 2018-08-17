Report: Chief Secretary Ali to retire on August 29

An anonymous source from the Prime Minister’s Office said Tan Sri Ali Hamsa’s contract would not be renewed. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PETALING JAYA, Aug 17 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa will retire on August 29.

Local daily The Star quoted an anonymous source from the Prime Minister’s Office as saying the 63-year-old’s contract would not be renewed as he had already extended his original tenure under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

“End of this month is when his contract ends.

“It was the previous administration that extended his contract,” said the source.

Despite suggestions from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to retain Ali in office, a source in the chief secretary’s office reportedly confirmed that Ali’s contract would end on August 29.

Following Ali’s retirement, a source in the PMO also reportedly confirmed that the Prime Minister was “aware” of a letter from a group of administrative and diplomatic officers (PTD) who alleged abuse of power among several high ranking government officials in promoting their “friends and cronies”.

The officers described the promotion exercises as “extraordinary” and suggested that an investigative committee be set up and probe the alleged abuse of power by these high-ranking officials.

It is understood that the post of chief secretary is usually filled by senior secretaries-general or director-general of the Public Service Department (PSD).

The English news daily was also told by a senior ranking officer that at least five secretaries-general will be retiring at the end of this year and next year, while at least two ministries have yet to get their secretary-general.

“Several secretaries-general are serving their last few months and a few are relatively young.

“We need someone who has enough experience to be appointed the chief secretary,” the officer was quoted saying.