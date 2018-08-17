Aretha Franklin: Key dates

A crown, flowers and pictures are shown placed at Aretha Franklins star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, August 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Key dates in the life of US soul legend Aretha Franklin:

March 25, 1942: Born Aretha Louise Franklin in Memphis, Tennessee, to a Baptist preacher.

1956: Spirituals, the first recording of Franklin, is released on a local label.

1960: Columbia Records releases the album The Great Aretha Franklin.

1967: Wins the first of her 18 Grammy Awards for her cover version of the Otis Redding classic Respect, which becomes a feminist anthem.

1968: Sings Precious Lord, Take My Hand at the funeral of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

1987: Becomes the first woman to enter the “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” the US pantheon of rock.

1991: Receives the Grammy Legend Award for her influence on the American music industry.

2005: Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest US civilian award, from George W. Bush.

2009: Sings My Country ‘Tis of Thee at the inauguration of Barack Obama, America’s first African-American president.

2017: Announces in February she will retire from touring. In November she sings at an anniversary gala for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, where she appears very thin.

2018: Franklin dies in Detroit on August 16 at age 76. — AFP-Relaxnews