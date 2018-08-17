Aretha Franklin: Key dates

LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Key dates in the life of US soul legend Aretha Franklin:
March 25, 1942: Born Aretha Louise Franklin in Memphis, Tennessee, to a Baptist preacher.
1956: Spirituals, the first recording of Franklin, is released on a local label.
1960: Columbia Records releases the album The Great Aretha Franklin.
1967: Wins the first of her 18 Grammy Awards for her cover version of the Otis Redding classic Respect, which becomes a feminist anthem.
1968: Sings Precious Lord, Take My Hand at the funeral of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.
1987: Becomes the first woman to enter the “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” the US pantheon of rock.
1991: Receives the Grammy Legend Award for her influence on the American music industry.
2005: Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest US civilian award, from George W. Bush.
2009: Sings My Country ‘Tis of Thee at the inauguration of Barack Obama, America’s first African-American president.
2017: Announces in February she will retire from touring. In November she sings at an anniversary gala for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, where she appears very thin.
2018: Franklin dies in Detroit on August 16 at age 76. — AFP-Relaxnews