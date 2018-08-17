Trump says farmers are starting to do well. The data says otherwise

A farmer harvests his field at his farm in Pecatonica, Illinois July 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 — President Donald Trump said yesterday that American farmers are starting to prosper. But recent data tell a different story.

“They are, I hear, despite everything they’re starting to really do well,” Trump said in comments broadcast from a cabinet meeting at the White House. “They’re selling the corn and they’re selling the soybean and they’re selling everything, at levels that are soon going to be pretty good levels.”

Benchmark soybean futures prices are down about 14 per cent since China first proposed slapping tariffs on US supplies in April. China followed through on the threat in July.

Agricultural prices in general remain weak. The Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex, which comprises soybeans and seven other major farm products, hasn’t really recovered since touching a record low last month. Producer sentiment declined last month, according to the Purdue University-CME Group Agricultural Economy Barometer. The US Agriculture Department is projecting farm net income of US$59.5 billion (RM243.9 billion) this year, the lowest since 2006.

China bought more than US$12 billion worth of soybeans from the US last year, according to USDA statistics. The administration said last month it plans to offer US$12 billion in aid to farmers affected by the trade conflict.

China “attacked our farmers by trying not to buy from our farmers," Trump said. "They know the farmers like Trump and I like them. I love them.” — Bloomberg