Angry Poyet considers Bordeaux future after star player sold

Poyet who joined Bordeaux in January after a stint with Shanghai Shenhua in China, has threatened to quit the club. — AFP pic

BORDEAUX, Aug 17 ― Gustavo Poyet threatened to quit as Bordeaux coach yesterday after claiming the club sold key striker Gaetan Laborde to French Ligue 1 rivals Montpellier without his permission.

The 50-year-old Uruguayan, a former Chelsea and Tottenham player and ex-coach at Brighton and Sunderland, demanded answers from the club as the row took the shine off Bordeaux's Europa League qualifying win over Mariupol of Ukraine.

“I'm not happy, it's my worst day at this club,” said Poyet who joined Bordeaux in January after a stint with Shanghai Shenhua in China.

“What the club did today with Gaetan Laborde is a disgrace, I asked the club not to let him leave until we bring in a player. But they they didn't recruit and they have allowed Laborde to leave.”

He added: “When we arrived at the hotel for today's match, Laborde wasn't there. We called him and he was in Montpellier. Nobody told me.”

A furious Poyet said he will consider his future with Bordeaux after speaking with the club and his representatives today.

“I will make a decision. I don't know if this will be the end for me (at Bordeaux).” ― AFP