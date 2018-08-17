Prisons D-G: Integrity misconduct among prisons department staff low

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Omar said that in 2014 there were 491 cases, 2015 (339 cases), 2016 (234 cases), 2017 (152 cases) and up to May this year 41 cases. — Foto Bernama

KAJANG, Aug 17 — The Malaysian Prisons Department staff’s involvement in integrity misconduct is lower than one per cent, said its director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Omar.

He attributed this to the holistic and integrated internal department controls which had been initiated in addressing issues of integrity effectively.

In revealing statistics on integrity misconduct, Zulkifli said that in 2014 there were 491 cases, 2015 (339 cases), 2016 (234 cases), 2017 (152 cases) and up to May this year 41 cases.

Among misconduct committed by staff or officers of the Prisons Department committed were bringing in and selling drugs, selling tobacco and firearms to prisoners.

“This indicates a decline in integrity misconduct and key performance indicators (KPI) target set by the department has been achieved.

“Every Prison Department staff is constantly being monitored by the Inspectorate Unit as well as the investigative Unit of the department and this has deterred them from acts of misconduct,” he told reporters at a talk programme on integrity at the Kajang Prison Club Hall, here, yesterday.

He said this was a precautionary measure to prevent workplace misconduct. — Bernama