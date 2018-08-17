Education Ministry committed to raise quality of teaching profession, says Maszlee

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the 21st century landscape demands students to be equipped with effective English language skills. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

NILAI, Aug 17 — The Education Ministry is committed to raising the quality and standards of the teaching profession to ensure that quality education can be delivered to all students.

Minister Maszlee Malik said the 21st century landscape demands students to be equipped with effective English language skills.

“I believe that with continuous involvement and commitment from all stakeholders, we can produce more students who are competent in communicating in English and emerge as competitive global players in this highly challenging world.

“The ministry is transforming English education in Malaysia in line with the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025 as well as English Language Roadmap 2015-2025,” he said in his closing remarks delivered at the Highly Immersive Programme (HIP) Carnival 2018, here, yesterday.

His speech was read by English Language Teaching Centre (ELTC) director Farah Mardhy Aman.

Maszlee added that English language teachers today were given training to improve their standard of English based on the current demands of the education landscape.

“I urge all teachers to keep pace with the fast changing world of education and meet the demands of the ever evolving education system,” he said.

HIP Carnival 2018 aims to support the creation of a highly immersive English language environment that will improve students’ proficiency in English through increased exposure to the language.

The objective of the two-day programme attended by 350 students and teachers was to encourage the use of the English language through a variety of activities, increase student participation and to create a positive platform for students to build confidence and motivate them to use the language. — Bernama