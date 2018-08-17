Honour the memory of Aretha Franklin by preparing her peach cobbler

Organisers say footage of Aretha Franklin's 1972 concert in a Los Angeles church will not be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival. ― AFP pic

DETROIT, Aug 17 — Along with being the Queen of Soul music, legendary singer Aretha Franklin was also the queen of soul food.

After music, food came in a close second among the late singer’s passions.

Franklin died yesterday at the age of 76.

Just a few years ago, the enterprising singer had spoken about plans to launch a food line of comfort foods like pies, chili, gumbo and baked chicken — a direct response to the launch of long-rumored rival Patti LaBelle’s food line of sweet potato pies which flew off Walmart shelves in 2016.

The food line never did get off the ground.

But Franklin did leave a few other food legacies, including her recipe for peach cobbler and glazed ham — rib-sticking comfort foods.

The Food Network has immortalized the recipe, which calls for canned peaches, nutmeg and cinnamon, on its site.

Franklin also prepared the cobbler with TV chef Emeril Lagasse.

And with Martha Stewart, the singer swapped out a mic for a kitchen knife, showing the domestic doyenne how to prepare her glazed pineapple ham with scalloped potatoes. — AFP-Relaxnews