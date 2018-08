A LAN Airlines plane lands at Santiago International Airport, Chile, in this January 27, 2016 file photo. — Reuters pic

SANTIAGO, Aug 17 — Four planes were forced to make emergency landings in Chile and Peru yesterday due to bomb threats issued to the Chilean Civil Aviation Authority, it said in a statement.

Two of the planes were operated by LATAM Airlines and two by Sky, a low-cost Chilean airline, the aviation authority said.

The planes were undergoing checks of passengers, baggage, and their cabins and holds by police and airport security, it said. — Reuters