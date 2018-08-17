Summer beauty look: Kylie Jenner's blond A-line bob

Kylie Jenner sporting a platinum-blond bob. — Picture courtesy of Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Taking advantage of a little peaceful downtime before the excitement of September's fashion weeks, models and fashion icons are sharing snaps on social networks. The looks on show offer their followers an ideal source of inspiration for summer hairstyles and makeup to take to the beach.

Kylie Jenner, who celebrated her 21st birthday only a few days ago, has embraced a radical hair change, opting this season for an A-line platinum blond bob, a look that may become the inspiration for many salon visits come fall.

The youngest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan, who changes her hairstyle almost as often as her crop tops, stunned her Instagram followers with an all-new blond bob.

Brunette until a few days ago, the reality TV star and entrepreneur behind the massively successful Kylie Cosmetics switched to a platinum-blond coiffure with extra-long extensions for her 21st birthday.

Five days later, the young businesswoman is back with yet another hair revolution, a trendsetting A-line bob with slightly darker roots.

Jenner's new style recalls a look recently embraced by one of her sisters, Kim Kardashian, who also adopted an A-line bob, albeit a jet-black one.

It remains to be seen if the Jenner-Kardashian enthusiasm for this cut will be shared by their numerous social media devotees. If the trend catches on, bobs could be everywhere this fall.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 14, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT

— AFP-Relaxnews