US bishops call for Vatican, lay abuse probe into ex-cardinal

US cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican in this file picture taken on March 7, 2013. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 — The organisation representing US Roman Catholic bishops today called for a Vatican-led probe backed by lay investigators into allegations of sexual abuse by former Washington Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who resigned last month.

The call comes two days after a Pennsylvania grand jury released the findings of the largest-ever probe of sex abuse in the US Catholic Church, finding that 301 priests in the state had sexually abused minors over the past 70 years.

“Whatever the details may turn out to be regarding Archbishop McCarrick or the many abuses in Pennsylvania (or anywhere else), we already know that one root cause is the failure of episcopal leadership,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, who serves as president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, in a statement. — Reuters