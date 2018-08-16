RapidKL bus goes on speeding rampage in KL (VIDEO)

A RapidKL bus was seen speeding and swerving in traffic dangerously before colliding with several cars that were unable to avoid the oncoming bus. ― Pictures via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 ― A RapidKL bus damaged at least seven vehicles after the bus driver went on a shocking road rampage near Jalan Ampang earlier tonight.

City Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkefly Yahya confirmed the incident which had gone viral on social media, showing the bus ramming into stationary cars in traffic and driving recklessly.

“The incident took place around 8pm in front of the Risda building along Jalan Ampang before the bus came to a halt near the MRR2-Jalan Ampang intersection,” he said.

A car damaged by the speeding RapidKL bus.

He said victims involved in the incident were all in the process of lodging police reports.

Zulkefly said the bus driver has been detained and was currently receiving treatment at Hospital Ampang but declined to elaborate further.

On its Facebook page, RapidKL replied to a user: “The incident is still under investigation. We will give full cooperation to the authority.”

Another car damaged by the speeding RapidKL bus.

In the 1:40 video footage taken by a motorist, the bus could be seen speeding and swerving in traffic dangerously before colliding with several cars that were unable to avoid the oncoming bus.

The video ended with the motorist and several others chasing the bus driver who disembarked from the bus after it came to a stop in a traffic congestion.