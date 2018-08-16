Malaysia will continue to move forward under Dr M’s leadership, says Sabah CM

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal says the vast experience in Dr Mahathir's administration is able to spur more development for the benefit of the people and bring Malaysia to greater heights. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 16 ― Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is confident Malaysia will continue to move forward and is on the right track under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the vast experience in Dr Mahathir's administration was able to spur more development for the benefit of the people and bring Malaysia to greater heights.

“What is more important, is that as Malaysians we must give our full support for the good of the nation and the people,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the first 100-days of the Federal Government's administration, here today.

Come August 18 (Saturday), the Pakatan Harapan government would have completed its first 100-day period of being the ruling government, leading a new era in Malaysia after winning the 14th General Election in May.

On Sabah, Mohd Shafie said the state government spearheaded by the Parti Warisan Sabah would do its best to fulfil its promises despite the challenging financial situation of the state as well as high public expectations for the state’s new leadership lineup.

However, Mohd Shafie said he was confident of strengthening the state administration within a year or year and a half to enable the new leadership to get Sabah on the right track with economic stability and sustainable development.

In the meantime, civil servants were also required to continue providing the best services possible to ensure that all development plans go smoothly and are realised for the benefit of the people, he said. ― Bernama