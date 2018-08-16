Pakatan fields former PJ councillor Halimey for Seri Setia race, not Fahmi

Petaling Jaya City councillor Halimey Abu Bakar (centre) will defend the Seri Setia state seat in the by-election. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 — Pakatan Harapan is banking on former Petaling Jaya City councillor Halimey Abu Bakar to defend the Seri Setia state seat in the September 8 by-election.

This was announced by its outgoing president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the deputy prime minister, at a special ceremony in Desa Mentari.

“He is someone local and he has been with us since 1999 and he still works hard for the party.

“I hope all of Seri Setia constituents would come down to vote for Pakatan in the upcoming poll,” she said.

Halimey is no stranger to politics as he had previously helmed the position of Selangor PKR Youth chief between 2006 and 2009.

The announcement was met with cheers from other elected representatives who were present including former Seri Setia assemblyman Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Selangor menteri besar Amiruddin Shari, and Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran.

“I am grateful for the trust given in me by the central leadership and I will work hard to ensure we will retain the seat,” Halimey told the crowd.

“My main aim is to work together with the Housing Ministry to improve the living conditions at PPRs in the constituency, especially in Lembah Subang,” he said, referring to the public housing projects.

Earlier today, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil denied he would contest the state by-election in order to vacate his federal seat for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, following a speculative report by The Star.

The Seri Setia seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman Prof Dr Sharuddin Baharuddin from cancer on August 2.

According to the Election Commission, there are 53,492 registered voters in the constituency.

On September 8, Halimey is set to face PAS’ candidate Dr Halimah Ali, who was a Selangor state executive councillor during the administration of former mentri besar Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim.

Umno announced that it will be sitting out this by-election to make way for the Islamist party, as a way to reciprocate the latter’s decision to skip the recent Sg Kandis poll.

The 21-day campaign period will begin this Saturday.