Quotes from newspapers on Trump and free press

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 — Hundreds of US newspapers today joined a campaign to highlight the importance of a free press in the face of attacks by President Donald Trump.

Here are selected quotes from their editorials:

‘Hurts us all’

“When objective news sources are drowned out, the people are left with sycophants and hucksters who ingratiate themselves and mislead. Then democracy suffers. An ignorant people is easy to oppress and exploit.” — Gaston Gazette, Gastonia, North Carolina.

“For President Donald Trump to impugn the media with daily, even hourly, attacks from television to Twitter does not merely damage our media, it hurts us all.” — Atlantic City Weekly, Pleasantville, New Jersey.

“History has demonstrated, time and again, the importance of journalism in shining a light on government and explaining key issues confronting communities and our nation.” — Omaha World Herald, Omaha, Nebraska.

“The news isn’t ‘fake’ just because you see things differently.” — Hillsboro Tribune and News-Times, Hillsboro, Oregon.

“Citizens from across the country, of all political stripes, must stand against the systematic attacks on journalism and journalists. Our democracy’s ability to breathe healthily depends on it.” — The Examiner, Putnam and Westchester Counties, New York.

“North Dakota newspapers are not ‘fake news.’ We are documenting the stories and histories of our towns.” — Mountrail County Promoter, Stanley, North Dakota.

“The press is necessary to a free society because it does not implicitly trust leaders... it’s not a coincidence that this president — whose financial affairs are murky and whose suspicious pattern of behaviour triggered his own Justice Department to appoint an independent counsel to investigate him — has tried so hard to intimidate journalists who provide independent scrutiny.” — Boston Globe.

‘Not your enemy’

“As the (nation’s) founders believed from their own experience, a well-informed public is best equipped to root out corruption and, over the long haul, promote liberty and justice.” — New York Times.

“We’re not your enemy. Never have been. Never will be. It may seem obvious, but at this particular moment in our nation’s history it’s important to say these words with clarity: There is nothing fake, disgusting or sick about pursuing the truth.” — Boise Weekly, Boise, Idaho.

“Our free press supports the rights of people expressing every imaginable political viewpoint. It’s not fake. It is very real and it’s time our President recognised and supported this very basic and central concept of our democracy.” — Washington Newspaper Publishers Association, Port Townsend, Washington.

“The true enemy of any democracy is ignorance, and the only way to battle ignorance is through the acquisition of knowledge: a single set of well-researched, incontrovertible, unbiased facts.” — Cape Cod Times, Hyannis, Massachusetts.

“Beyond the damage done at home, Trump’s verbal attacks on reporters... put journalists around the world at greater risk. Strongmen from Poland to the Philippines have been emboldened to crack down on free speech, knowing the US won’t object.” Austin American-Statesman, Austin, Texas. — AFP