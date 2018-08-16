Wall Street stocks lifted by US-China talks, Walmart

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell, August 2, 2018 in New York City. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 16 — Wall Street stocks rose early today following news US and Chinese officials will hold trade talks, and as Walmart surged on strong earnings.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.3 per cent at 25,491.45.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 per cent to 2,837.66, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6 per cent to 7,821.31.

Chinese officials announced they would send a senior negotiator to the United States in late August to resume trade talks, the first public meeting on the dispute in weeks as the trade conflict intensifies.

At the invitation of the United States, a delegation led by Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, the deputy representative on international trade negotiations, will meet with a team led by senior US Treasury official David Malpass, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement.

The announcement revived hopes the world’s two biggest economies could avert a full-scale trade war. The two countries are expected to launch a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs on US$16 billion worth of goods from each country on August 23. And the US is poised to hit another US$200 billion in Chinese goods.

Meanwhile, Dow member Walmart shot up more than nine per cent after reporting a 4.5 per cent jump in comparable sales at US stores in the second quarter, its strongest performance in more than a decade.

Other companies to report results were mixed, with Cisco Systems gaining 4.1 per cent but J.C. Penney plummeting 26.1 per cent. — AFP