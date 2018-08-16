Govt saves RM38.5m annually with dissolution of SPAD, says transport minister

Transport Minister Anthony Loke says the dissolution of SPAD can save the government RM38.5 million annually. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 ― The dissolution of the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) can save the government RM38.5 million annually in terms of the cost of management expenditure, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the transition of SPAD to the Land Public Transport Agency would no longer need the involvement of personnel as members of the commission.

“Previously, the SPAD chairman was given a substantial allowance of between RM25,000 and RM30,000 monthly,” he said when winding up the debate on the Land Public Transport Commission (Dissolution) Bill 2018 at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

The Bill, aimed at dissolving SPAD which was established under the Land Public Transport Commission Act 2010 (Act 714), was approved unanimously after it was read for the third reading before Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming.

Meanwhile, Loke gave the assurance that the government would look after the welfare of the SPAD staff including paying out job termination compensation to the affected staff.

The Dewan Rakyat also passed the Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2018 today. ― Bernama