Special committee to study all electoral laws

Former civil servant Tan Sri Ab Rashid Ab Rahman will chair the Electoral Reform Committee (ERC) set up to review the electoral system and regulations in the country. — File picture by Saw Siow Feng

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 16 — The government hes set up the Electoral Reform Committee (ERC) to review the electoral system and regulations in the country.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement today that the committee will be chaired by Tan Sri Ab Rashid Ab Rahman who was a former civil servant with wide experience in managing elections.

The statement said Ab Rashid would be assisted by several staff being identified to carry out the tasks specified by the committee.

“The committee is given two years to complete its task including submitting the report and recommendations to the government for scrutiny and implementation,” it added.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the committee needed to obtain numerous feedback and suggestions from various quarters especially those with vested interests such as political parties and politicians, voters and non-governmental organisations.

The statement said the committee also had to study the systems in other democratic countries which had achieved a suitable standard in managing elections based on democratic principles accepted by everyone as “Independent, Fair and Transparent” and a level playing field.

It said there are six terms of reference for the ERC namely to study the whole of the election laws and other laws relating to the management and running of the elections.

In addition, the ERC also studied the need to create an election system which suited the requirement of the social order.

It said the ERC would also make necessary recommendations to create suitable laws according to international standards on election management.

“Subsequently, the study needs to create specific laws on the formation of a Care Taker Government after the dissolution of Parliament and the State Legislative Assemblies,” it said.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the ERC would also study the need to have laws to empower the electoral management body to register and regulate the political organisations and political parties. — Bernama