Bayer presses on with Monsanto integration as stock suffers

Monsanto Co’s Roundup is shown for sale in Encinitas, California, June 26, 2017. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Aug 16 — German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer said today it would finally begin integrating US seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto into its business, after meeting competition authorities’ final conditions for the merger.

Two months after it bought the US firm, “the integration of Monsanto into the Bayer Group can begin,” the Leverkusen-based company said.

Today saw Bayer complete the sale of a final tranche of crop science businesses worth €5.9 billion (approx. RM27.5 billion) to rival BASF under concessions imposed by cartel watchdogs.

But there was no honeymoon for the merged groups after the successful conclusion of their two-year courtship.

Investors have been shying away from Bayer’s shares since Monday, after a jury awarded a dying California groundskeeper almost US$290 million last week, finding that flagship Monsanto weedkiller Roundup caused his cancer.

Stock in Bayer was down 5.9 per cent at €76.01 by 2:55 pm (1255 GMT) in Frankfurt, having lost 18.6 per cent this week.

Around 4,500 other court cases are pending and the reputation of glyphosate, the key ingredient in Roundup, has suffered, meaning analysts see Bayer both threatened by legal costs and risking future lost sales.

“Bayer believes the jury’s decision is at odds with the weight of scientific evidence,” the group said in its statement today, adding that Monsanto will appeal the decision.

Where previously it was muzzled in Monsanto’s legal entanglements, “today... Bayer also gains the ability to become actively involved in the defence efforts in the glyphosate trials and any other legal disputes,” it added. — AFP