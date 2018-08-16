EAIC denies investigation report on death in police custody case was classified

Datuk A. Aziz A. Rahim said that the commission's finding was never classified as confidential and was in fact published and uploaded in all EAIC's media platform. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) today denied a statement made by the lawyer representing the family of death in police custody victim Syed Mohd Azlan Syed Mohamed Nur who alleged that the commission's finding was classified as secret.

The commission's chairman Datuk A. Aziz A. Rahim in a statement today said that the report was never classified as confidential and was in fact published and uploaded in all EAIC's media platform.

“The report was made accessible to members of the public since October 30, 2015, in accordance to Section 30(5) Act 700.

“Therefore, it is inaccurate to say that the EAIC’s report on the death of Syed Mohd Azlan was classified as confidential,” he said.

A. Aziz said the purpose of the investigation was to determine whether there was foul play or misconduct on the part of the police during their investigation.

“It was not for the purpose to help any particular lawyer or legal firm with its civil claim arising from the death of Syed Mohd Azlan,” he said.

A. Aziz said based on their finding there was a foul play on the part of the police and the EAIC had recommended criminal prosecution to be taken against the police personnel involved.

He also clarified that the information sought by the family's lawyer M. Visvanathan in its letter dated June 11, 2008 was actually for a detailed list of witnesses that had given their statement to the EAIC in the course of the investigation.

“The Commission is under no obligation to release or disclose any of the details,” he said.

Yesterday during a press conference at the Suaram office, Visvanathan described EAIC as being a toothless tiger.

He claimed that he had sent a letter to the EAIC last month to get a full report of the inquiry so that it could assist in the civil case trial this month.

He said EAIC denied his request, stating that all the information in the inquiry was classified as confidential and that it could not be revealed.