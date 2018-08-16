Processes hindering affordable housing should be reviewed, minister says

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin says processes that increase the cost of supplying affordable homes should be reviewed and streamlined. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

CYBERJAYA, Aug 16 ― Regulatory processes that increase the cost of supplying affordable homes should be reviewed and streamlined, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the central authority could also spearhead more effective communications and build stronger collaborations with key partners to advance the affordable housing agenda.

“Certainly, more can also be done to increase awareness and further increase the take-up rates for financial assistance programmes introduced by the government,” she said at the launch of the Sustainable Housing Futures Conference: The New Urban Agenda at LimKokWing University Of Creative Technology here today.

She said this in the speech text, which was read out by ministry deputy secretry-general for policy Dr Mary Wong Lai Lin.

The conference, co-organised by LimKokWing University and Asia Pacific CSR Council, gathered 1,200 experts from Asia Pacific region whose research examined a broad range of housing issues including physical, economic, social, environmental and political.

Zuraida said the goal of affordable housing is not just about owning property but also building stronger and more resilient communities. ― Bernama