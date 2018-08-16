Malaysian Government Pensioners Association supports Dr M’s statement

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir said if civil servants find that the task entrusted to them was clearly wrong or criminal in nature, they should not comply with the instruction. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 ― The Malaysian Government Pensioners Association (PPKM) today expressed support for the statement by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that civil servants who are loyal to the government should not go to the extent of complying with directives contrary to the law.

Its president Tan Sri Wan Mahmood Pawan Teh said a civil servant needed to hold the trust and principle of the public administration and may disagree with the minister if the instructions were violating the laws and government policies.

“However, it must be managed in a diplomatic manner and not to touch personal sensitivity, so that all government affairs can be carried out smoothly and bring benefits to the government and the country,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir said if civil servants, including administrative and diplomatic officers and police and military personnel, find that the task entrusted to them was clearly wrong or criminal in nature, they should not comply with the instruction. ― Bernama