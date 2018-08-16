Bung to openly apologise for f-bomb in next Parliament session

Last week, the Dewan Rakyat erupted in shouts after Datuk Seri Bung Moktar used foul language on Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin will make an open apology, for using foul language last week, in the next Dewan Rakyat session.

Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said Bung was unable to respond to the motion filed against him by Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin today, as he was not present in the hall due to being called away on ostensibly urgent matters.

“Since he had already retracted his vulgar remarks and verbally apologised during the same day of the incident, the motion is hereforth dismissed,” he said.

Last week, the Dewan Rakyat erupted in shouts after Bung Moktar uttered “f*** you” to Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin, who had mocked him while he was asking Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin about the prices of goods at the Selayang wet market in KL.

This led Bung Moktar to call Mongin a “gangster” looking for a fight right before he uttered the remark, which caused other Pakatan Harapan MPs to demand Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon to instruct him to retract his words.

The motion's dismissal was the last matter resolved by the House before it adjourned sine dine. The next session is expected to commence in late October.