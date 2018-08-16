Kedah exco: Getting close to LGBT part of missionary work

Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh said the move was effective in rehabilitating the LGBT community through spiritual, psychological and sociological treatment methods. — AFP pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 16 ― The move by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to get close to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) group is part of missionary work and not to accord recognition to them.

Chairman of the state Health, Rural Development, Religious and State Government-Linked Companies (GLC) committee Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh said the move was effective in rehabilitating the LGBT community through spiritual, psychological and sociological treatment methods.

“There is no question of us supporting them under the law as what we are doing is more of efforts and engagement with the aim of treating them and making them realise that this is a disease which can be treated through spiritual, psychological and sociological approaches.

“We are using the Islamic way of approaching them properly because although the group is not recognised, they still have social rights,” he said when winding-up the debate on the motion of thanks to the Sultan of Kedah at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

However, Dr Ismail said, there were certain parties who tried to make political capital of the LGBT issue to portray the government as being supportive of the group.

“There are some people who intentionally give a negative image that the government is not concerned and not sensitive to Islam. We are all aware that LGBT is haram, that is why the government does not recognise LGBT, but instead want to guide them,” he said. ― Bernama