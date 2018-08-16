Penang school lodges report after accused of holding ‘masturbation competition’

A fake Facebook posting had claimed a school in Teluk Kumbar will be having a ‘masturbation competition’ this weekend.

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 16 — A senior assistant principal of a school in Teluk Kumbar today lodged a police report over a fake Facebook posting that claimed the school will be having a “masturbation competition” this weekend.

Southwest district police chief Supt A. Anbalagan said the assistant principal was first alerted to the posting via a message on the night of July 30 and he immediately alerted the principal the next day.

The posting claimed that the competition was supposed to be held at the school at 2pm.

“They also found the same event posted on Facebook by the account holder ‘Ayang Manja’ and the post was shared to various WhatsApp groups and other teachers on Facebook,” Anbalagan said.

He said the school denied that there was such an event and that the fake event had tarnished the reputation of the school.

“Initial investigations showed that the complainant had received such a message and the Facebook post was also spread online,” he said.

Anbalagan said August 18 is the school holidays and that the school did not have any events on that day.

He added that the fake post was recycled from a similar fake post two years ago.

“It is irresponsible to post such fake events as it creates speculations and tarnishes the school’s name while raising concerns among students and parents especially due to the current sensitivity on such issues.

“The case will be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities,” he said.

He also warned the public to stop spreading such fake messages even as a joke as it will tarnish the school’s name.