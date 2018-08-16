Bulgaria to renovate bridges after Italy disaster

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov briefs the media during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels December 15, 2017. — Reuters pic

SOFIA, Aug 16 — Bulgaria has decided to renovate more than 200 bridges in the wake of the deadly collapse of a bridge in the Italian city of Genoa, according to government information published today.

A total of 211 bridges — most of which were built between 35 and 40 years ago — are in a bad state, the regional development minister told a government meeting, according to minutes published today.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said all must be renovated and strengthened.

“Whether financed through loans to be paid back through tolls or whether we pay with the budget, I want them all to be renovated at the same time,” he told the meeting held yesterday.

Bulgaria, the poorest country in the EU, has been receiving financial aid from Europe for decades to modernise its infrastructure.

The country is nearly four times the size of Belgium but has only 777 kilometres of motorway, much of which is in a bad state of repair.

The motorway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa collapsed Tuesday during a heavy rainstorm, killing at least 38 people and injuring 16 more. — AFP