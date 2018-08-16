Fire Dept insists probe on Cradle CEO's death following SOP

On June 14, Nazrin was found dead after being trapped in a fire on the upper floor of his house in Mutiara Damansara with burnt marks on 30 per cent of his body. — Bernama pic

BATU KAWAN, Aug 16 ― The Fire and Rescue Department's (FRD) investigation into the fire incident that claimed the life of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd chief executive officer, Nazrin Hassan, is done in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

FRD director-general Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the investigating team had conducted the probe in detail before submitting its findings to the police for further action.

“The department has conducted a thorough investigation... It did not only involve fire personnel but also trained dogs from the K9 Unit.

“On the allegation by Nazrin's widow that the department has made false claims about the case, this is not true... the decision announced by the department was based on the outcome of the investigation,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Penang FRD headquarters here today.

Mohammad Hamdan was commenting on a news report yesterday that the woman had criticised the authorities, alleging that she had been “kept in the dark” on the investigation.

Samirah Muzaffar was reported as saying that she had written to the department requesting updates over the probe but was told that the report could not be given to her as it was classified as “a high profile case”.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hamdan said the FRD could not issue any statement on the investigation to the victim’s family or members of the public as the report had been handed over to the police, and that it could jeopardise the probe.

He said it is the SOP of the department to hand over the findings of the investigation to the police for further action should the investigating team discovered something out of ordinary and any criminal element in a case.

“We have also been advised by legal (experts) not to issue any statement pertaining to the case. I am asking the victim's family and the public to be patient... Let the police conduct further investigation.

“In fact, I don't intend to answer all allegations by the deceased's wife and argue with her through the media because we have responded to her via an official letter before this,” said Mohammad Hamdan.

On June 14, Nazrin was found dead after being trapped in a fire on the upper floor of his house in Mutiara Damansara with burnt marks on 30 per cent of his body.

His death had been reclassified as a murder case on August 3. ― Bernama