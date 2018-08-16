Fahmi Fadzil denies contesting Seri Setia to vacate seat for Anwar

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil has denied he will be contesting the Seri Setia state seat. — Picture Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil today slammed a report claiming he is ready to vacate his federal Lembah Pantai seat to make way for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s return to politics.

Fahmi denied he will be contesting the Seri Setia state seat as a precursor to the move, joking that the article may have been referring to a different “Fahmi”.

“Reality is that we’ve just passed the repeal of the Anti-Fake News Act, and this is nothing more than fake news she’s producing.

“I am the actual person, and there’s no such thing. I mentioned that any MP from PKR is ready to vacate [their seat],” he said.

And we just repealed the Anti-Fake News Act today. pic.twitter.com/QRPXhQxCr0 — Fahmi Fadzil (@fahmi_fadzil) August 16, 2018

This comes following The Star’s report that claimed Fahmi would be contesting the state seat, left vacated by Selangor executive councillor Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin, who passed away on August 2 after a battle with cancer.

The report quoted one anonymous source, and had not contacted Fahmi or PKR for verification.

Fahmi said this was not the first time the daily had erroneously reported on the ruling coalition.

“I think this is he second time the daily has done a story which reflects poorly on the establishment,” Fahmi said.

“I’m here, I’m right here so the least that the reporter could’ve done is give me a call.

“I think this is bad ethics. I’m sorry, I guess that’s why they lost,” he said, referring to MCA that owns the daily.