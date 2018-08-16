Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore in this August 24, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest ahead of the release of Malaysia’s second-quarter gross domestic product figures tomorrow, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local unit closed at 4.1030/1070 against the greenback from 4.1020/1050 on Wednesday.

The dealer said the market was quiet in the absence of catalysts while investors would be monitoring the announcement of the country’s second-quarter economic growth numbers by Bank Negara Malaysia tomorrow.

The ringgit was mostly lower against other major currencies.

It rose against the British pound to 5.2112/2179 from 5.2177/2220 on Wednesday but declined against the euro to 4.6651/6705 from 4.6447/6489.

The local unit fell against the yen to 3.7021/7067 from 3.6872/6909 yesterday and weakened against the Singapore dollar at 2.9810/9856 from 2.9712/9744. — Bernama