Johor to get ‘own university’ soon

KOTA ISKANDAR, Aug 16 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has granted the approval for the establishment of a “Johor University”, state Islamic Religious Affairs and Education Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said today.

He said he had met Education Minister Maszlee Malik on July 24 over the proposal.

“The basic documents pertaining to the establishment of Johor University have been submitted to the Johor State Economic Planning Unit, Education Ministry, Higher Education Department and the deputy minister on August 6.

“We received positive feedback with all parties committed to assist the state government in realising the establishment of Johor University,” said Aminolhuda during his winding-up speech at the Johor state assembly in Kota Iskandar here.

The text of his speech was read by State Youth, Sports and Culture Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar due to Aminolhuda’s absence, as he is currently in Mecca to perform the Haj.

Aminolhuda added that Johor University will introduce the concept of combining university, industry, government and community collaboration so that graduates are born to meet those needs.

In May after the general election, the newly-installed Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government said they will discuss in detail the implementation and development of a new university in Johor.

Called Johor University, the proposed state tertiary education centre was one of the main elements in Johor PH’s manifesto.

The PH-led government said that the proposed university will be implemented within a five-year period and the Johor University will not only offer certificates and diplomas, but also degrees.

There are already branches of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, Universiti Kuala Lumpur, Sunway College, and Tunku Abdul Rahman College in Johor, among others.