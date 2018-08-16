Nabila finds criticisms a laughing matter

Nabila’s picture on Instagram has over 62,000 likes with more than 3,000 comments. — Picture via Instagram/@kupu_kupu

PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 — Actress Nabila Huda admitted she is not very fashionable when it comes to dresses.

She was bombarded by criticisms on Instagram after she uploaded a picture of her wearing a black gown and scarf while attending the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week recently.

The picture has earned over 62,000 likes with more than 3,000 comments.

“I put on a scarf because I didn’t have to time get my hair done. I am a simple person and I do not like to be fashionable.

“I rarely go to a fashion event except if I’m invited by a friend. I would rather sit at home,” she told mStar Online.

She added she is not affected by the negative comments and she considered it as her form of entertainment.

“I did not restrict the comments field because it was fun to read comments from those who have nothing better to do.

“It is a good laugh for me,” she added.

Nabila — daughter of rock band Search vocalist Amy — also did not want to comment regarding her stepmother Norhasniza Hassan.

Nabila uploaded a controversial Instagram status in June indirectly blaming Norhasniza, better known as Nourish, as the reason for causing a strained relationship between Nabila and her father.

“I cannot comment anything on this as it involves many parties. I just pray everything will be alright soon.

“What I can say is that I miss my father and I haven’t seen him for three years,” she said.