Step down by next month, FT minister tells political appointees

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 16 — Federal Territories Ministry said today political appointees of the previous Barisan Nasional administration in any of its departments have until the beginning of next month to step down.

Minister Khalid Abd Samad said so far eight appointees in the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) advisory board, and members of Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP) have stepped down.

“So far we have been able to axe DBKL advisory board members and we will replace the positions with professionals who can play the role accordingly,” he said during an event here.

However, he said that if any members of the ruling Pakatan Harapan components were appointed, it would be because of their own merits and not due to influence from their parties.

As for those still in Putrajaya Corporation, Khalid said the ministry will axe its advisory board members soon as some of them are supposed to resign but have refused to do so.

“We hope to make YWP as good as possible and we will make appointments instead of rewards from political support, these positions have to be filled as soon as possible,” he said.

He emphasised that the government will not pursue the previous administration's footsteps, so party members should not demand any positions.