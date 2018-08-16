Anti-Fake News Bill repealed despite fierce resistance

Throughout the six-hour debate in the Dewan Rakyat, BN and PAS MPs had strongly argued that the Anti-Fake News Bill be retained. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The controversial Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 was finally repealed today, despite resistance from Opposition members, just over four months after it was first passed.

Throughout the six-hour debate in the Dewan Rakyat, BN and PAS MPs had strongly argued that the Bill be retained.

This is in stark contrast to their unusually subdued manners throughout this Parliamentary session whenever Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof or his deputy Nga Kor Ming called for motion votes, which was generally met with silence from the Opposition.

MORE TO COME