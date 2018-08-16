OPPO F9 with a tiny notch has arrived in Malaysia

OPPO Malaysia has just announced the F9, its latest selfie centric smartphone that comes with an even smaller notch. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — OPPO Malaysia has just announced the F9, its latest selfie centric smartphone that comes with an even smaller notch. While the core hardware underneath is similar to the OPPO F7, the new smartphone now comes with a dual camera setup and OPPO’s very own fast charging feature.

In front, the F9 gets a 6.3″ Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. With a smaller notch and thinner bezels, it boasts a screen to body ratio of 90.8 per cent This is also one of the first smartphones to use Gorilla Glass 6 which is designed withstand repeated drops.

To stand out from the rest, the back of the F9 features a stunning looking glass effect which looks different in various angles. The device comes in various gradient colours and the special paint job even flows onto the frame.

Under the hood, the F9 gets a familiar MediaTek Helio P60 chipset with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. If you need more, you can expand further using the dedicated triple slot tray, which enables you to use two SIMs and a microSD card simultaneously.

The tiny notch in the front houses a 25MP selfie camera that’s also used for face unlock. Over at the rear, it gets an AI powered 16MP + 2MP dual camera setup which offers depth of field effects.

Powering the OPPO F9 is a decent 3,500mAh battery that supports VOOC flash charging via its microUSB port. According to OPPO, a five-minute charge on the cable is enough provide two hours of talktime.

The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 skin on top. If you’re interested, the OPPO F9 is officially priced at RM1,399 in Malaysia.

Pre-orders are available from today until August 29 via OPPO’s official website, Lazada, 11street and Shopee. The first official sale will take place on August 30, 2018. — SoyaCincau