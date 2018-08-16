GSC to reward customers during school holidays

#SayangiMalaysiakuGSC contest winners Tan Yian May (left) and Puteri Nurinsyirah Faisal (right) with GSC senior marketing manager Lionel Loh. — Picture courtesy of GSC

PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 — In conjunction with the upcoming school holidays, Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) will host the “Sayangi Malaysiaku” roadshows in selected cineplexes across the country.

At these events, cinema-goers will get to see special appearances from GSC’s popcorn box mascots as well as the mascot from a local animated film Wheelie.

Patrons will also have the chance to own a limited edition GSC Merdeka popcorn boxes, which feature the work by two winners of the #SayangiMalaysiakuGSC contest.

Tan Yian May’s winning design “Endless Malaysia” is inspired by the iconic places that she has been to, while Puteri Nurinsyirah Faisal’s design reflects Malaysia’s multi-ethnic culture that has the common love for local food.

Additionally, there will also be activities to celebrate Disney’s film Christopher Robin that include popcorn parades with balloons and popcorn giveaways.

GSC senior marketing manager Lionel Loh said the promotion was to reward its loyal customers by offering great value during the Merdeka season.

“There is a lot of great movies during this period.

“We hope this will give our customers something to look forward to at our cinemas,” Loh said.

The “Sayangi Malaysiaku” campaign runs until September 26.

For more information, visit GSC’s website at www.gsc.com.my or follow its Facebook page.