Cardi B to open 2018 VMAs

NEW YORK, Aug 16 — Cardi B will open this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.
Her appearance marks her first ‘live’ performance since becoming a mother.
She gave birth to her first child Kulture with husband Offset last month.
The 25-year-old rapper shared MTV’s announcement on Instagram with the caption: “See you there!”
Cardi B has also received 10 VMA nominations, including artist of the year, best new artist, and best hip-hop video.
This year’s VMAs take place on August 20 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.