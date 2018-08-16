Cardi B to open 2018 VMAs

Rapper Cardi B arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala to celebrate the opening of 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' in New York, May 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 16 — Cardi B will open this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Her appearance marks her first ‘live’ performance since becoming a mother.

She gave birth to her first child Kulture with husband Offset last month.

The 25-year-old rapper shared MTV’s announcement on Instagram with the caption: “See you there!”

Cardi B has also received 10 VMA nominations, including artist of the year, best new artist, and best hip-hop video.

This year’s VMAs take place on August 20 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.