Jason Wu nods to past career with scented doll

The Jason Wu Beauty Doll and Eau de Parfum set. — Handout via AFP

NEW YORK, Aug 16 — Jason Wu has unveiled his first-ever scented doll to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his debut fragrance.

The fashion designer has teamed up with Integrity Toys for the project, which celebrates the first anniversary of his debut fragrance ‘Jason Wu’, reports WWD. The limited-edition doll comes as part of a set, alongside the eau de parfum, which is available exclusively from Net-a-porter.

“I started my career designing dolls about 15 years ago and it was my first career before fashion,” Wu told WWD. “[The scented doll] is a nice way to combine that with what I’ve been doing in fashion and fragrance, which is relatively new to me. It’s combining three facets of my career.”

In the spirit of combining his career achievements, Wu has dressed the doll in a replica version of the custom pink halterneck gown that he designed for supermodel Lily Aldridge, who is the current face of the perfume, to wear on the red carpet in 2017.

The launch is the latest major move from Wu, who announced in June 2018 that he plans to expand his business into lingerie, underwear, bodywear and loungewear for both men and women. The first collection is expected to be revealed next spring. — AFP-Relaxnews