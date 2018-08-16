Mi 8 goes on sale in Malaysia today, but you might want to wait until Saturday

Your patience will be rewarded if you wait a few days before purchasing the Mi 8. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The Xiaomi Mi 8 is the most affordable Snapdragon 845 powered flagship smartphone that you can buy in Malaysia. It’s available now on the official Mi Store on both Lazada and Shopee. If you’re looking for a better deal, you might want to get the Mi 8 via physical stores this coming Saturday, August 18, 2018.

The Mi 8 with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage is officially priced at RM1,599 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version is priced at RM1,899. For one day only, selected authorised Mi Stores are offering a free Amazfit BIP worth RM279 when you purchase the Mi 8 128GB version while stocks last. In case you missed it, the Amazfit BIP is an affordable smartwatch that has built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring and it’s also IP68 rated dust and water resistant.

According to Mi Malaysia’s Facebook page, the in-store promo will start at 11a, on Saturday at the following outlets:

IOI City Mall, Putrajaya

One Utama, Bandar Utama

Queensbay Mall, Pulau Pinang

AEON Bukit Tinggi, Klang

Suria KLCC

Aman Central, Kedah

Sunway Carnival, Pulau Pinang

Paradigm Mall Johor Baru

Wangsa Walk Mall

Setapak Central

Giant Kuala Terengganu

Vivacity Megamall, Kuching

The Zone Johor Baru

Imago Shopping Mall, Kota Kinabalu

Dataran Pahlawan, Melaka

Dpulze, Cyberjaya

KSL, Johor Baru

Nu Sentral Kuala Lumpur

The Mines (Level 4), Seri Kembangan

Prangin Mall, Pulau Pinang

Suria Sabah Shopping Mall, Kota Kinabalu

To recap on the specs, the Mi 8 comes with a 6.21″ AMOLED display that has a notch. It runs on a Snapdragon 845 processor that’s mated to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The device is available with either 64GB or 128GB of UFS flash storage which isn’t expandable.

For photography, the rear gets a dual 12MP (f/1.8 + f/2.4) camera setup with 4-axis OIS and 2X Optical Zoom. For selfies, it gets a 20MP front camera that’s enhanced with AI beautification features. The device gets a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and keeping the lights on is a 3,400mAh battery which supports Quick Charge via USB-C.

Unfortunately, there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack so you’ll need to use a dongle. In terms of connectivity, it supports dual-SIMs and the Mi 8 also comes with dual-frequency GPS which should provide better reliability for location-based services. — SoyaCincau