Azmin snubs Rafizi’s bid for debate

Rafizi had earlier challenged Azmin to a debate on their contest. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Incumbent PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali declined his challenger Rafizi Ramli’s invitation for an open debate on their contest.

He thanked the former Pandan MP for the proposal but said he did not think it necessary to do so for an internal poll.

“This is not a direct or presidential elections where you want to get the involvement of the people.

“It is among party members (the election) and I believe for the betterment of the party that we can discuss things internally,” he said.

Rafizi challenged Azmin to the debate by saying it would embarrass PKR not to do so since Umno had televised a debate between the party’s presidential hopefuls in June.

MORE TO COME