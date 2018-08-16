Health Ministry denies doctor in LGBT controversy transferred

Noor Hisham confirmed that Dr Nur Ilyani Mohamed Nawawi was not restricted from reporting for duty at Raja Perempuan Zainab Hospital II in Kota Bharu. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The Health Ministry today denied that a doctor who penned a letter on lesbian, gay and transgender (LGBT) issues had been transferred to Putrajaya’s Public Service Department.

In a tweet, Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed that Dr Nur Ilyani Mohamed Nawawi was not restricted from reporting for duty at Raja Perempuan Zainab Hospital II in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

“This is the latest fake news,” he tweeted.

He was responding to a post by Facebook user Azman Hashim, who claimed that the news of Dr Ilyani’s alleged transfer was relayed at 8am today and that she is required to report for her ‘new’ duty in Putrajaya at 2pm.

The post, which since has been deleted, read: “Dr Nur Ilyani who penned an open letter on LGBT to PM’s daughter Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir has been barred from reporting for her daily duty at Raja Perempuan Zainab Hospital II in Kota Bharu this morning.

This is latest fake news! - Ketua Pengarah Kesihatan @DGHisham pic.twitter.com/sSANE1lbg2 — KKMPutrajaya (@KKMPutrajaya) August 16, 2018

“She was given a 24 hour transfer notice to JPA Putrajaya. She has to report for duty at 2pm. What an atrocity.

“She received the news at 8am today in Kota Bharu and she has to report for duty in Putrajaya, which is some 450km away, on the same day at 2pm. Isn’t that just cruel?”

Kelantan state health department director Dr Zaini Hussin, in a statement, had also denied the allegations: “The claims saying that Dr Nur Ilyani is transferred to Putrajaya is completely false.”

Dr Nur Ilyani recently made headlines after an open letter addressed to social activist Marina on LGBT issues had gone viral.

Yesterday, minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that the letter was written in the doctor’s personal capacity and that the ministry has yet to discuss whether action will be taken against her.