Azmin denies CEP extension means Cabinet is weak

Azmin argued that the present Cabinet was 'very strong' and the PM’s choice was simply a matter of necessity. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The prime minister’s decision to retain the Council of Eminent Persons is not indication that his ministers were ineffectual, said Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

The economic affairs minister said it was simply Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s prerogative to keep the quasi-official advisory council beyond the previously stated 100 days.

Azmin argued instead that the present Cabinet was “very strong” and the PM’s choice was simply a matter of necessity.

“He (Dr Mahathir) has made it clear he needs more time as there were many issues (already there) when we came into Putrajaya,” he said in reference to the administrative capital.

“As there are many issues, the prime minister needs more time to study those reports (presented by the CEP),” he said.

Dr Mahathir said today the CEP will continue its efforts to advise him and the government.

MORE TO COME