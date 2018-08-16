Merdeka Day? National Day? Malaysia Day? Up to you, says ministry

The ministry encouraged the public to fly the Jalur Gemilang ahead of National Day. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry said it has not imposed any restrictions on the use of the term “Merdeka” when referring to national day festivities.

Commenting on an email dated July 4, it clarified that there were no new guidelines on the matter.

“The public may use the term ‘Independence Day’, ‘National Day’ and ‘Malaysia Day’ for programmes or events related to the national day and Malaysia Day celebrations to raise the spirit of patriotism,” it said in a statement.

The ministry also encouraged the public to fly the Jalur Gemilang.

Merdeka Day is on August 31 while Malaysia Day falls on September 16.