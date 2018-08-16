‘Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days’ crosses 10-million viewer threshold

‘Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days’ features a star-studded cast. — Screengrab from YouTube

SEOUL, Aug 16 — Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days is officially a bone fide box-office hit.

While Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds broke records when it got 10 million viewers in just 16 days after its release in South Korea in December last year, Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days beat that record to chart the same number of moviegoers in just 14 days!

The news was confirmed by the film’s distributor, Lotte Entertainment.

In South Korea, the 10 million audience mark is the gold standard that all blockbusters hope to surpass: It is the benchmark against which a film’s mass-market appeal is measured.

Other Korean films that have crossed the same threshold include hits such as 2016’s Train to Busan, Veteran (2015), The Admiral (2014) and The Host (2006).

According to the Korean Film Council, The Two Worlds is South Korea’s second most successful domestic film of all time.

Earlier this week, director Kim Yong-hwa confirmed that the series would see third and fourth instalments.

The films are based on a webtoon series written and illustrated by Joo Min-ho.

The epic fantasy film series revolves around the afterlife and the role that grim reapers play.