Penang teen escapes jail for abusing kitten

SEBERANG PERAI, Aug 16 — A 16-year-old girl received a one-year good behaviour bond after she pleaded guilty to kicking a kitten, before the Magistrates’ Court here today.

She was charged earlier with abusing the animal under Section 44(1)(a) of the Animals Act 1953, which is punishable under Section 91(1)(b) of the Child Act 2001 as she is still underage.

The offence attracts a maximum RM50,000 fine or a year’s imprisonment or both upon conviction.

She committed the offence around 1pm on March 4, behind a furniture shop along Lorong Seri Menerong 4, Taman Seri Menerong in Tasek Gelugor.

It is learnt that the teenager’s actions were caught on video and uploaded on social media.

The kitten named Mimi is now under the care of the Veterinary Services Department.

Magistrate Che Rohana Ismail presided over the closed proceedings.