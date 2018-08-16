Malay Mail

Vivy Yusof roasted for recording, uploading clips of 'Crazy Rich Asians' during premiere

Published 54 minutes ago on 16 August 2018

By Tan Mei Zi

Screenshots of the videos posted by Vivy. — Photo courtesy of Twitter/Aysha Ridzuan
PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 — Malaysian entrepreneur Datin Vivy Yusof has drawn ire from Malaysians on social media for uploading clips from Crazy Rich Asians that were recorded during its cinematic premiere.

The videos were posted to Fashion Valet Sdn Bhd and dUCK group founder's Instagram stories yesterday, but were removed after criticism poured in.

Cinema rules prohibit any form of recording during a film in order to uphold copyright laws.

 

Aysha Ridzuan on Twitter said that Vivy had forgotten ‘basic cinema ethics’ by pulling out her phone at the cinema.

 

 

One Twitter user also highlighted how Vivy’s recordings were ironic given that she had complained about counterfeit products impersonating her lifestyle brand dUCk before.

 

 

Back in April, local singer Ara Johari was subject to similar backlash after she recorded parts from Marvel's movie Avengers: Infinity War and posted it on her Instagram Stories.

 

Ara later issued an apology but defended herself saying that she had only “snapped a spoiler” and not the entire film.

