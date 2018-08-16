Vivy Yusof roasted for recording, uploading clips of 'Crazy Rich Asians' during premiere

Screenshots of the videos posted by Vivy. — Photo courtesy of Twitter/Aysha Ridzuan

PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 — Malaysian entrepreneur Datin Vivy Yusof has drawn ire from Malaysians on social media for uploading clips from Crazy Rich Asians that were recorded during its cinematic premiere.

The videos were posted to Fashion Valet Sdn Bhd and dUCK group founder's Instagram stories yesterday, but were removed after criticism poured in.

Cinema rules prohibit any form of recording during a film in order to uphold copyright laws.

i can’t wait for vivy yusof’s three page iphone notes app apology — ◼️kasyyy◼️ (@kasyazim) August 16, 2018

What was @vivyyusof thinking? I defended her when she quip about those who infringed her creativity and got backslash. So what about @jonmchu directorial creativity for Crazy Rich Asians though DUCK was a Malaysia release sponsor#vivyyusofinfringecopyrightbyrecordinginsidecinema — Shah's Rumi (@CitizenShah) August 16, 2018

Aysha Ridzuan on Twitter said that Vivy had forgotten ‘basic cinema ethics’ by pulling out her phone at the cinema.

How about not recording in the cinemas? Especially at a movie premier. This is basic cinema ethics why don’t people get it 🤦🏻 ♀️ pic.twitter.com/BbdXNnlrQJ — Aysha Ridzuan (@ayshardzn) August 15, 2018

One Twitter user also highlighted how Vivy’s recordings were ironic given that she had complained about counterfeit products impersonating her lifestyle brand dUCk before.

an act of copyright infringement from a person who complained about copyright infringements of her itik tudung. — dr sahir zulkifli 👨🏼 ⚕️👨🏻 🎓 (@sahirzulkifli) August 15, 2018

Back in April, local singer Ara Johari was subject to similar backlash after she recorded parts from Marvel's movie Avengers: Infinity War and posted it on her Instagram Stories.

Ara later issued an apology but defended herself saying that she had only “snapped a spoiler” and not the entire film.