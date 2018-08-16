Wanita PRS defends Sarawak DCM over rejection of Merdeka

Masing commented on the Facebook page of a PRS member two days ago and said he was surprised that schools in Sarawak were full of national flags. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 16 — Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing’s insistence that Merdeka Day has no relevance to Sarawak will not cause the federation to collapse, Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s (PRS) Wanita wing insisted today.

“If there is anything that can cause possible break-up or disunity, it is the distorted history and confusions instilled in Malaysians,” PRS Wanita chief Datuk Seri Doris Brodie said.

Brodie was responding to criticism by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Professor Dr Teo Kok Seong and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s (Unimas) senior lecturer associate professor Dr Jeniri Amir against Masing for his comments on August 31 as Merdeka Day.

Teo had said the comments were bad for national unity and could cause the break-up of Malaysia.

Jeniri had said Masing’s assertion was akin to not acknowledging nor accepting a “spouse’s birthday.”

Masing commented on the Facebook page of a PRS member two days ago and said he was surprised that schools in Sarawak were full of national flags, with one carrying a banner touting 61 years of Malaysia’s independence.

The Sarawak lawmaker said Malaysia only came into existence on September 16, 1963.

He further said that Sarawak’s Independence Day was on July 22, the day it gained its self-determination from Britain in 1963.

Malaya gained independence on August 31, 1957 and the date is often referred to as Malaysia’s national day.