DPM: Putrajaya to form parliamentary panel on gender equality

Wan Azizah said a 'Gender Equality Act' is being prepared pending further feedback from rights groups and stakeholders. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The government will initiate a parliamentary select committee to examine gender equality issues in Malaysia, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has revealed.

The deputy prime minister said this was in line with the Pakatan Harapan government’s reform pledge to form PSCs on key matters such as women’s rights.

“The PSC on gender equality will be tabled and announced this evening,” she told Malay Mail in an exclusive interview at her office in Parliament here today.

Dr Wan Azizah also said a “Gender Equality Act” is being prepared pending further feedback from rights groups and stakeholders.

In the previous Dewan Rakyat, a women’s parliamentary caucus existed, but it was established without a resolution by Parliament.

As an informal body, the caucus was not allocated any funds and lacked substantive power.

Rights groups have repeatedly called for the formation of a PSC on gender equality, and is in line with PH’s pledge to ensure that “the legal system protects women’s rights and dignity”, including to “review all laws relating to gender equality to ensure that every woman enjoys legal equality”.