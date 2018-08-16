Bung Moktar: Motion against me for using vulgarities is unfair

Bung Moktar faces a potential six-month expulsion from the Lower House should the committee deem his actions as insulting. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has slammed Housing and Local Government minister Zuraida Kamaruddin for filing a motion to refer him to the Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Committee, following his vulgar outburst on Aug 7.

Bung called the move to file a motion against him as one that made no sense, as it suggests those in the government did not endorse the Speaker’s ruling.

“I feel it's unfair to me as there are also many other representatives from the government who have uttered vulgar or indecent words.

“I have already apologised sincerely and retracted my statement, but today I see a motion against me.

“You cannot at your whim and fancy just overrule and bulldoze against the Speaker’s ruling, making it seem as though the Lower House is governed without integrity,” he said.

This follows a motion filed in today’s order paper by Zuraida, asking for Bung to be referred to the committee for his comments which can be deemed as insulting to the House.

He faces a potential six-month expulsion from the Lower House should the committee deem his actions as insulting.

MORE TO COME